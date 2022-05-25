Beachwood City Councilman Mike Burkons received a settlement from the city of Beachwood’s insurance carrier, USI Insurance of Cleveland, for an undisclosed amount.
Mayor Justin Berns confirmed to the Cleveland Jewish News that a settlement had taken place, but said he could not disclose details based on a confidentiality clause.
Burkons cited that clause in a May 24 telephone call with the CJN, the day he signed the settlement, as did his lawyer, Peter Pattakos of the Pattakos Law Firm in Fairlawn.
Pattakos told the CJN in a May 25 email that Burkons placed a demand to Diane Calta, James Pasch, Stephanie Scalise and Nathalie Supler “personally, to pay his attorneys’ fees incurred in defending the malicious, retaliatory and ridiculous prosecution that they conspired to institute against him, which was dismissed.”
Calta is Beachwood’s former law director. Scalise, who was a special prosecutor in the case and is the former city prosecutor for University Heights. Supler is assistant law director and city prosecutor for Beachwood. Pasch is former president of Beachwood City Council.
“This settlement was not the city’s choice as it was handled by our insurance company,” Berns wrote in a May 25 email to the CJN. “The circumstances relating to this case started under the previous administration. Per the agreement, we cannot talk about the terms of the settlement.”
The criminal complaint against Burkons stemmed from his July 13, 2020, email to the employers of Beachwood resident Alix Noureddine, who is the prosecutor of Cleveland Heights. Noureddine had complained about a Beachwood police officer’s treatment of a teenager Sept. 20, 2018.
Beachwood City Council censured Burkons Aug. 17, 2020, in the same matter.
The criminal case was dismissed May 24, 2021, by the Geauga County Court of Common Pleas following a motion to dismiss by Geauga County Prosecutor James Flaiz.
The case against Burkons had been a legal hot potato, with Judge K.J. Montgomery in Shaker Heights Municipal Court ordering the case to be moved twice out of Shaker Heights because she said Burkons could not get a fair trial in that city as a Beachwood city councilman because jurors could be selected from Beachwood residents. Pattakos filed multiple appeals as well.
Pasch told the CJN May 25 he turned over his demand letter to Stewart Hastings, Beachwood law director, since the matter pertained to his role on city council. He cited the confidentiality clause as well and said he had not seen the final agreement.
Pattakos said he filed the demand letter, “after we pointed out that Calta, Pasch and Supler’s secret agreement to retain Scalise as ‘pro bono freelance prosecutor’ was prohibited by Ohio law and the Beachwood charter, and, unsurprisingly, no court or prosecutor with jurisdiction over Burkons wished to endorse the egregiously unconstitutional notion that he somehow committed a ‘crime’ by having sent an email expressing opinions to other public officials about a matter of public concern.”
The CJN has filed public records requests with the city of Beachwood for the settlement amount, the demand letter and all related documentation.
This is a developing story.