Beachwood City Councilman Mike Burkons, who received a $30,000 settlement from the city of Beachwood’s insurance carrier following his criminal prosecution, said the issue was a matter of free speech to him.
“This shouldn’t have to be said, but the reason why no one in the history of the country has had criminal charges filed against them for the reasons they were filed against me, is the First Amendment assures that anyone can express criticism of anyone, in any way they choose, and municipal prosecutors can’t file criminal charges against someone because they didn’t approve that they used their free speech rights to criticize a fellow municipal prosecutor,” Burkons wrote in an emailed statement to the Cleveland Jewish News May 25. “I am glad this is over and this won’t prevent me from speaking out, advocating or shining a spotlight on important issues, even if it displeases the status quo.”
The criminal complaint against Burkons stemmed from his July 13, 2020, email to the employers of Beachwood resident Alix Noureddine, who was the prosecutor for the city of Cleveland Heights. Noureddine had complained about a Beachwood police officer’s treatment of a teenager he witnessed Sept. 20, 2018.
Beachwood City Council censured Burkons for his behavior Aug. 17, 2020, in the same matter.
Mayor Justin Berns confirmed to the CJN in a May 25 email that a settlement had taken place, but said he could not disclose details based on a confidentiality clause. The CJN obtained the filed, seeking documents in the case.
Peter Pattakos of the Pattakos Law Firm in Fairlawn told the CJN in a May 25 email that Burkons placed a demand to Diane Calta, James Pasch, Stephanie Scalise and Nathalie Supler “personally,” to pay his attorneys’ fees incurred in the criminal prosecution.
Calta is Beachwood’s former law director. Scalise was a special prosecutor in the case and the prosecutor for University Heights at the time of the prosecution of Burkons. Supler is assistant law director and city prosecutor for Beachwood. Pasch is former president of Beachwood City Council.
The criminal case was dismissed May 24, 2021, by the Geauga County Court of Common Pleas following a motion to dismiss by Geauga County Prosecutor James Flaiz.
Judge K.J. Montgomery in Shaker Heights Municipal Court ordered the case to be moved twice out of Shaker Heights because she said Burkons could not get a fair trial in that city as a Beachwood city councilman citing the fact that jurors could be selected from Beachwood residents. Pattakos filed multiple appeals as well.
The CJN filed public records requests with the city of Beachwood for the settlement amount, the demand letter and all related documentation. A March 25 demand letter sought $44,378.10.
Stewart Hastings, Beachwood law director, explained the process in a May 25 email to the CJN.
“When the Burkons demand letter was received by our former councilman, former law director, prosecutor, and former special prosecutor, they referred the matter to us as the complaint clearly alleged actions while they were doing their respective jobs for the City of Beachwood,” Hastings wrote. “As such, they requested a defense as owed to them by the Ohio Revised Code. The demand letter and their request for defense were referred to the city’s insurance company, and the city had no further involvement.”
Beachwood’s maximum liability is $5,000 in the form of a deductible payment under its current insurance policy.