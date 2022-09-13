Burns’ Holocaust documentary highlights importance of learning history

A panel of experts on antisemitism and the Holocaust gathered Sept. 7 at the Maltz Museum in Beachwood to screen a preview of the new Ken Burns’ documentary, “The U.S. and the Holocaust” and discuss their takeaways from the film, which examined America’s response to Jewish refugees. The consensus among the panel was history can be complicated with no easy answers but, despite this, it is essential to study and learn from it.
The event, the first in-person event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, featured James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland; Mark Swaim-Fox, executive director of the Cleveland region of Facing History and Ourselves,; Sarah Weiss, CEO of the Holocaust and Humanity Center in Cincinnati; and Mark Cole, executive director of the Ohio Council on Holocaust & Genocide Education. Dahlia Fisher, the Maltz Museum’s director of external relations, moderated the event asking the panel for their perspectives after a screening of a 30-minute cut of the six-hour, three-part documentary that will air PBS stations, including WVIZ in Cleveland and WEAO in Akron starting at 8 p.m. Sept. 18.
Swaim-Fox told attendees that, first and foremost, the film is an important teaching tool about the Holocaust, the environment that led to it and America’s unwillingness to let in more Jewish refugees.
“My hope is that this film gets into every classroom possible and becomes another tool in the teacher’s toolbox,” he said.
Swaim-Fox, whose organization served as a consultant on the documentary, said he took three lessons from the film. First, history is complicated and it is important to explore various factors that contributed to the Holocaust as well as the commonalities between then and now. Acknowledging and teaching the nuance, the complexities helps build students’ critical thinking skills, he said. Swaim-Fox also took away the importance of using this knowledge to move students and others to action. It is also important to acknowledge the past to learn from it, he said.
“Learn from these missed opportunities and successes so we can create a better world,” Swaim-Fox said.
Cole also spoke to the importance of recognizing history is complicated and answers are not clear or easy.
“Simple explanations for an event as complex as the Holocaust leads us into some treacherous waters; sometimes we go in the wrong direction,” he said.
The panel also discussed the lessons from the film about how the spread of hate can lead to violence. Pasch told attendees that the growth of social media only exacerbates this problem.
Pasch referenced a line in the move where a soldier said “who knows how much these ideas have spread.” The problem, Pasch said is it is so much easier to spread hate these days with the advent of social media.
“So much hate is taking place in our online world that was unfathomable before,” he said. “Children are getting a steady drip of antisemitism and hate in their daily lives.”
Given this, it is essential for different groups to bond together to fight against online hate and disinformation because “we see what happens when we look the other way,” he said.
Pasch said this also speaks to the importance of teaching the Holocaust in schools especially in an environment when there are rising voices fighting to limit what teachers can teach their students.
“We need to let our educators educate, full stop,” he said. “If we do not allow for discussion of ‘divisive topics’ we are no longer educating our children and grandchildren and we’re going to be in a very troubled place,” Pasch said, referencing recent legislation in Ohio limiting teaching of certain topics deemed divisive. “Some of the most difficult things to listen to are some of the most important things to listen to,” he said.