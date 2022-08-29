The Cuyahoga County Planning Commission held a greenways tour Aug. 25 through Solon to highlight the Solon Rails to Trails project.
Meeting at Solon City Hall to listen to presentations from Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus, Cleveland Metropark’s Sean McDermott, Cuyahoga County Planning Commission’s Elaine Price and Chagrin River Watershed Partners’ Kimberly Brewster Shefelton, about 40 attendees then boarded a bus to tour and learn more about the trails.
Many public officials from Solon, neighboring municipalities, Cuyahoga County and the state who have supported the project were also in attendance.
Once on the bus, attendees heard from representatives from Solon, Bentleyville, Chagrin Falls and the Cleveland Metroparks as they discussed the development of the trails, bridges, sidewalks and economic developments.
“Cities can’t do it alone, that’s the one thing I’ve learned,” Kraus told the Cleveland Jewish News. “You’ve got to build these relationships and partnerships.”
He said by partnering with state officials, nonprofits and park systems, they were able to receive the state funding from the capital budget and Clean Ohio, and hope to receive federal funding from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The Solon-Chagrin Falls Trail is being designed and developed with the hope to have it open by next summer, Kraus said.
The trail will be a shared-use path running along a former rail line through Solon and Bentleyville, connecting to an existing portion of Cleveland Metroparks’ rail-trail. Including two trail bridges and one suspension bridge, it will be constructed and maintained by the Metroparks.
A second proposed trail is the Norfolk Southern Rail-Trail to Aurora which is owned by the Norfolk Southern Railway Co. Kraus said it will take years to open after buying the land and building it, but his vision is to have the two trails connect at a newly developed Solon Bicentennial Park.
“It’s all about the quality of life,” Kraus said. “We’re big into making sure that people have a good quality of life here, and part of quality of life is good places, safe places to walk and bike and exercise, go out with friends, go out with family.”
The trails are part of the larger Solon Connects Plan to create a well-connected and safer city by rethinking pedestrian, bicycle and vehicular mobility. The plan also includes redeveloping shared-use paths and sidewalks along Harper Road and constructing a diverging diamond interchange for the U.S. Route 422 interchange at Harper Road, as city engineer John Busch said.
Angee Shaker, the director of economic development for the city of Solon, discussed how the trails and new sidewalks will connect to the shopping center and businesses in Solon, allowing employees to bike to work.
The Rails to Trails project converts old railways into shared-use paths to increase walkability and bike-ability.
Councilman Bob Shimits, who is president of the Solon Historical Society, shared the history of “The Hoodlebug Railroad,” on the Norfolk Southern Rail Line.
The tour concluded back at Solon City Hall where attendees were able to see part of the Norfolk Southern Rail Line and where the trails would connect at the Bicentennial Park.