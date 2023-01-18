United Way of Greater Cleveland received a $1.25 million commitment from the Byrnes family and Oswald Companies named in honor of the service of current board chair Paul Dolan and former president and CEO August “Augie” Napoli.
Marc Byrnes, immediate past board chair of United Way and chairman emeritus of Oswald Companies, told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 17 he is a believer in the strategic efforts set by Dolan and Napoli, and now Sharon Sobol Jordan following the former CEO’s retirement in June 2022.
“The strategies they have in place to help rescue poverty in our community and also the foresight for which to be able to drive toward diversity and anti-racism is, to me, absolutely critical in helping people secure positions (and jobs) in this world and provide people with an opportunity,” Byrnes said. “So, that what really helps from my perspective.”
The gift will help support United Way’s programs and partnerships, including the August Napoli Fund for Anti-Poverty Innovation which supports early-stage or test initiatives with the potential to transform Greater Clevelander’s lives significantly.
Marc and Viki Byrnes now live in Placida, Fla., but were members of Anshe Chesed Fairmont Temple in Beachwood for many years and still have a home in Hunting Valley. He has supported United Way in many forms over the years, serving on the board since 2005 and serving the executive, resource development, planned giving advisory and strategic planning committees. He was a campaign co-chair in 2008, board chair from 2016 to 2017, and philanthropic fund board chair.
Byrnes was recently honored with the United Way of Greater Cleveland’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the organization’s Annual Community Luncheon Sept. 30, 2022, and became a life director of the board. In 2011, he was honored as volunteer of the year, and in 2018, United Way established the Marc S. Byrnes Award for Community Service in his honor which Dolan received at the recent annual luncheon.
Placed in foster care and adopted at Bellefaire JCB when he was 1 years old, Byrnes said it was after he became involved with United Way and had done an interview as co-chair of the campaign that he ended up finding his four full siblings.
“My biological parents married literally 11 months after I was given up for birth at Mount Sinai Hospital, Jan. 1, 1954, and I was kept a secret for the equivalancy of 50-some odd years,” he said. “And my birth father died, and then my birth mother told my sister, one of my sisters, that she had a child born out of wedlock back in the ‘50s, go find him. That was me, and my sister found me on the internet because of a United Way interview.”
The Byrnes serve as honorary co-chairs at Bellefaire JCB, and Viki Byrnes volunteers at Hospice of the Western Reserve. As Marc Byrnes was the CEO and chairman of Oswald Companies for 35 years, he made the decision to give to United Way through a partnership with the company.
“United Way touches so many different lives,” Bob Klonk, current chairman and CEO of Oswald Companies, told the CJN Jan. 17. “There’s a tremendous amount of great charities out there and we try to support as many as we can, but United Way touches so many different people in so many different ways that Marc and Viki felt this was the best way to start their philanthropy out with this contribution, and we supported it 100%.”
Klonk, a resident of Strongsville, credited Byrnes with continuing the commitment to the core values of Oswald Companies which are a passion for excellence, integrity in all relationships, resourcefulness and, notably, a commitment to community. Oswald Companies is celebrating its 130th year since its launch in downtown Cleveland.
Sobol Jordan, United Way’s president and CEO, said the work of the organization, particularly in targeting the root causes of poverty, would not be possible without the leadership and support of the Byrnes family and Oswald Companies. She pointed to Byrnes’ long history of involvement with the organization and added that he has been a valued mentor and friend over the years.
“We will invest in bold solutions to long-standing problems through the Byrnes family and Oswald Companies’ commitment,” Sobol Jordan wrote in a Jan. 17 email to the CJN. “We are grateful for Marc and Bob’s leadership and generosity, as breakthrough thinking must go above and beyond the traditional thinking of the past.”
Publisher’s note: Sharon Sobol Jordan is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.