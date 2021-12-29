Courtney Byrnes has joined the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company as a staff reporter.
Byrnes, 21, graduated summa cum laude this month from Cleveland State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication. She earned her first two years of college credit at Lakeland Community College while attending Mentor High School.
At CSU, she was editor-in-chief of the Cleveland Stater and arts editor of The Vindicator. She also was a communications intern with Catholic Community Foundation and was president of the Society of Professional Journalists CSU chapter.
“We are excited to have Courtney join our award-winning staff and look forward to having our readers become connected to the stories she shares with them on our various print and digital platforms,” Cleveland Jewish News Managing Editor Bob Jacob said.
Byrnes, who lives in Concord Township, likes to hike, explore nature and photography.