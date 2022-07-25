For those who knew him, Byron Krantz was a man to emulate with a strong work ethic, notably as one of the founders at KJK law firm, and a strong belief in social justice causes and the concept of tikkun olam. Krantz died at 86 years old on July 14, 2022.
“He created a significant number of businesspeople and lawyers who are strong believers in whatever causes are important to them,” his son, Brett Krantz, and partner at KJK told the Cleveland Jewish News July 22. “He taught people that you should support the things that are important to you and put in the time and intellectual energy and effort into making those things better.”
Krantz was born in Detroit on Sept. 26, 1935, and raised in Cleveland Heights. He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., and Western Reserve Law School, now Case Western Reserve University.
He enjoyed a long career in law and politics as chief of staff for Sen. Stephen Young, a Democrat from Cleveland, and on the campaign of former Mayor Carl Stokes. Krantz described working at Howard Metzenbaum’s law firm as his “dream job” in his self-written obituary. Metzenbaum served in the U.S. Senate in 1974 and again from 1976 to 1995. Then in 1984, along with Lee Kohrman and Robert Jackson, he founded Kohrman Jackson & Krantz, now known as KJK.
“He worked very hard to make sure the firm was in good shape, put together a plan for it to move on to the next generation, and it’s done that now twice,” said Krantz, a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. “So, he helped build a very strong legacy firm.”
Both of his sons, Marc, who died in a skiing accident in 2014, and Brett, followed in their father’s footsteps in attending Dartmouth and becoming lawyers at KJK. His grandson, Matthew, shared in his eulogy how his example guided his own path as a graduate of Dartmouth preparing to become a lawyer.
His six grandchildren, Ellen, Tara, Ross, Matthew, Tyler and Danielle, and Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk and Rabbi Joshua Caruso, all wrote eulogies sharing stories about Krantz and the impact he had on them.
From assisting the NAACP and the ACLU and not backing down even when a cross was burned on his lawn, to saving a Black man who was being beaten in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood at the time of the Hough riots, and buying a house as a proxy for a Black couple and family friend from a homeowner with a prejudice toward both Blacks and Jews, Krantz stood strong in his belief in causes.
Nosanchuk recalled how Krantz was a friend to him at a time of great need after receiving a Stage 4 aggressive cancer diagnosis and advised him how to keep a positive outlook. Krantz had survived several battles with cancer at that point and spoke from experience and with humility.
Becoming very interested in golf later in life, his grandchildren fondly remembered the time spent with him, whether it was extravagant brunches at the golf club, as Ross recalled, or Danielle taking golf lessons on his encouragement.
“He was always someone to emulate, always very busy working to make a good life for his family, making time for his kids, and his wife and his parents,” Krantz said. “So those are kind of the memories I have.”
In his obituary, Krantz asked friends and family to remember their responsibility to tikkun olam as he has and to perform a mitzvah in lieu of flowers or contributions. A graveside services was held July 17 at Mayfield Cemetery.
To honor the founding partner, KJK created an in memoriam page on its website: kjk.com/in-memoriam-byron-krantz.