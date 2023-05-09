When Clevelander Mike Petrone set out to write a stage play for Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” 10 years ago, he would’ve never expected that it would morph into an award-winning movie.
“Caesar: The Musical,” the film was staged and recorded at the Maltz Performing Arts Center in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, and has led to a collaboration between two local business leaders, Growth Opportunity Partnership CEO Michael Jeans and Burton Carol Management COO Joy Anzalone, and Cleveland Metropolitan School District Advanced Placement teacher Mary Ellen Carras. Together, the group conceptualized the Growth Opps Carpe Diem Award luncheon – which is returning for a second year for a private May 19 event at the St. Clair Ballroom in downtown Cleveland.
Following a showing of the movie to complement lessons on “Julius Caesar,” CMSD students were tasked to create something inspired by Petrone’s movie and submit it to the awards competition for a chance to win a cash prize, including a grand prize of $500 and a total prize amount of $1,250. More than 170 students submitted to the competition.
“I was working on a stage play for 10 years, and I never thought I would make it into a film,” Petrone told the Cleveland Jewish News.
A resident of Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, Petrone is known as Cleveland’s Piano Man – a credit to his 29-year and 6,000 performance run at Johnny’s Downtown.
“Then COVID-19 came up and I was trying to think about ‘what if I died during COVID and no one ever saw or heard it?’ So, we conceived a way to make a version in our attic, and then it was filmed at the Maltz Performing Arts Center. I started with representational videos, then we cut the film, submitted it to festivals and it started winning awards. It had its own life apart from the stage musical, and then Mary Ellen saw it, and said ‘Hey, this could be an educational tool.’”
Bratenahl resident Anzalone told the CJN she had already been acquainted with Petrone long before he released the film. Sending her some of the CDs with the “Caesar: The Musical” music on it, which he wrote himself, she said she had fallen in love with “the quality of the music.” Fast forward to the filming at the MPAC, Petrone invited Anzalone to sit in and watch, and her husband, Tony, also appeared in the movie. Petrone then also invited her to some of the CMSD showings, where he posed the idea of a writing contest with a first prize award of $100, she recalled. This led both Anzalone and Jeans to “do one better,” both putting up money to expand the prize pool and the number of students able to win.
“We got caught up in the moment of it, and the good of what Mike was creating,” said Anzalone, a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood and supporter of Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim’s Celebrating Jewish Life. “However we thought it was going to begin, we didn’t consider the next step - but looking back, it was so sensational. The students were the ones who really took us in. So when it was able to happen this year, there was no chance I wasn’t going to be involved.”
Both Anzalone and Petrone said they were “floored” by the questions students had as they discussed the film, and were even more surprised by the quality and number of submissions for the competition. Last year’s grand prize winner was Ginn Academy student Rameer Askew and a poem he wrote inspired by the movie.
“I am so excited to see what they come up with,” Petrone said. “Last year, one student submitted a dance inspired by the movie. This year, we opened it up to video and short films. I have no doubt it will be good.”
Reflecting on last year’s judging process and what they might be in for this year, Anzalone said it was “hard in a sense” because all of the submissions were so good, making it difficult to narrow down. She recalled that everyone agreed on Rameer’s poem, but runner-ups were harder to pin down.
“The stand-out was very easy to agree on, but after that, it was so hard,” Anzalone said.
Petrone said, “It was interesting because, for the most part, we looked them over and saw what they created and sensed that glimmer. There wasn’t much arguing among us, but there were so many good ones.”
Looking to the future of the awards collaboration, Petrone and Anzalone both said they hope to expand the competition and movie screenings to other school districts and maybe even other films.
“Maybe it’s not even my (movie) next year, maybe it’s another and keeping it going with a film bend going forward,” Petrone said. “We just want to continue to find the creative excellence out there. We hope it becomes an annual award, whether it’s centered around ‘Caesar’ or not.”
Anzalone said, “I remember reading ‘Caesar’ in school and none of it even penetrated my brain until 30 years later – when Mike put it to music. That’s when I really understood the story. It took this for it to really sink in, so we would even consider expanding it to other districts.”