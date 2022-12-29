Robert Cahen, a former executive director of the Jewish Community Center of Cleveland, had a deep impact on those around him that will live on through those who knew him. He died Dec. 21 on his 48th wedding anniversary to his wife, Alice.
Cahen was born Sept. 28, 1948, to the late Ruth and Gilbert Cahen, and met Alice as they were both working at Cuyahoga Community College. In 48 years of marriage, they welcomed three children, Geoffrey (Candice), Jonathan (Jessica) and Benjamin (Aryn), and seven grandchildren, Nathaniel, Ryan, Juliette, Gabby, Landon, Hayden and Braxton, into the world.
He served as executive director of the JCC from 1997 to 2003, before becoming executive director of the Lakeland Foundation and director of development for Lakeland Community College and owning his own firm, Cahen Consulting. Cahen had also worked as the director of strategic planning and marketing, assistant director at the Jewish Community Federation of Cleveland, now the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, executive director for Jewish Vocational Services of Cleveland, assistant executive director and acting executive director of Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland, senior counsel at the Hodge Group and the immediate past president of Association of Fundraising Professionals - Cleveland chapter.
While he held many leadership positions throughout the community, his legacy lives on in those he left behind.
“As much as he was a community leader and all that, his family was most important,” Alice Cahen told the Cleveland Jewish News. “What he really did for the community is he raised three children who will triple everything that he did, and then he had seven grandchildren who will multiply that again. And that’s his real impact.”
His family recalled fond memories from the adventures he took them on on the Grand River, taking vacations, watching shows together and going to sporting events. Cahen even helped his grandson with his bar mitzvah project recently to raise over $2,000 for Ukrainian refugees making aliyah.
“He taught the boys how to be Jewish men,” Alica Cahen said.
A lifelong resident of Shaker Heights and a member of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, Cahen volunteered with the synagogue’s security team because he enjoyed greeting and speaking with everyone as they entered the building.
After spending months in and out of the hospital, with his wife always by his side, Cahen gave Alice one last anniversary present that she asked for: a kiss.
“As much as he was a community leader, and he helped a million people and everybody’s telling me how he changed their lives, he changed mine more,” Alice Cahen said.
As the executive director of the JCC, Cahen aimed to stabilize the organization and build community. He led the organization for six years, along with board presidents Brent Grover and Marc Freimuth, who is a past chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
“He came into the JCC during a challenging time where we were having some financial issues, and he was able to stabilize the organization while at the same time rebuilding the community’s commitment to the JCC,” Jill Davidson told the CJN.
Davidson is the director of information management systems at the JCC, but worked as the director of children and day camp services at the time of Cahen’s leadership.
She recalled first meeting Cahen when she was a student at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland while writing a final paper on an arts and culture partnership he had spearheaded at the Federation. Davidson described how generous he was with his time and his warmth and thoughtfulness in sharing what he had created with a student.
“That was my first time meeting him, and that impression of him held true his entire time here at the JCC,” she said. “His door was always open. We could always talk to him and be open with him, and he was just a caring, warm leader.”