Camp Gan Izzy, a day camp located at the Chabad Jewish Center of Solon at 5570 Harper Road, aims to provide an experience with a Jewish overnight camp-feel.
The day camp has been running for the past 25 years, accommodating children from kindergarten to seventh grade. Solon Chabad also has a year-round preschool that operates as a camp in the summer.
Camp Gan Izzy runs in four sessions. The first session is one week long, while the following three sessions are two weeks each. About 200 campers are currently registered, and they attend from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
Camp director Mushkie Galperin said days at Camp Gan Izzy are structured with many activities and events.
“Not only is there a schedule, but one thing that’s unique about our camp that people tell us all the time that this is run like an overnight camp with the atmosphere, with the kids singing, but the kids go home at night,” Galperin told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It’s like a Camp Wise-style camp. And there is a special person whose job it is to have activities for the kids all day. We don’t rely on the counselors to say, ‘OK, you got a half hour free, what are you going to do with your kids?’ Now they are organized. There’s an art teacher, there are sports coaches, there’s a drama, a dance teacher. And kids can always choose those (electives).”
Campers also swim daily and have biweekly “shows” featuring special guests, while older campers attend weekly field trips. On Fridays, the camp hosts Shabbat parties.
Most campers at Camp Gan Izzy attend public school during the school year, so summer break is the primary time they are receiving a Jewish education.
“Parents need to understand that sending kids to a Jewish day camp instead of a regular, public day camp is very important because it’s an opportunity,” Galperin said. “The kids are in a Jewish environment. Even when they don’t do Jewish activities, they’ll still have Jewish friends. ... It’s very important for kids to have this comfort level. They’re Jewish, they belong, they have a family, a community.”
Galperin said families that send their children to Camp Gan Izzy are typically Reform, Conservative or unaffiliated.
Registration for the current summer sessions is closed, but there will be early-bird pricing for next year’s summer camp from July 24 to July 31. To secure a spot for next summer or to learn more about Camp Gan Izzy, visit ganizzysolon.com.
Nora Igelnik is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern.