The Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Camp Wise will require that all campers, staff and contracted providers attending the Claridon Township camp this summer to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release.
In a letter emailed to Camp Wise families Jan. 11, the vaccination policy is a “multi-layered strategy that protects our community from infection and spread, that is inspired by the Jewish value of pikuach nefesh (saving a life),” according to the release.
The policy follows the camp’s 2021 summer where zero positive cases of COVID-19 were reported as a result of its infection mitigation strategies – including cohorting and podding, masking, testing and pre-camp isolations. Details regarding additional health and safety measures for the 2022 camp season are not finalized due to the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.
Mandel JCC follows guidance from medical advisers, including a camp medical committee, as well as local and national health authorities for its summer camp programs. It also follows the American Camp Association’s policy that campers be immunized against communicable diseases, the release said.
Camp Wise was founded in 1907.