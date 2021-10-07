Rachel Felber, director of the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Camp Wise in Claridon Township will step down in June 2022, according to an Oct. 7 news release.
She has led the overnight camp since 2016 and has been associated with the camp for 30 years, first as a rishon, or grade school first-timer, camper, counselor, supervisor and assistant director.
“Rachel’s leadership was the driving force behind the successful reopening of Camp Wise this past summer after the 2020 closure due to COVID pandemic,” Mandel JCC COO Gilon Rubanenko said in the release. “Not only did she plan and prepare for health and safety procedures above and beyond, more than 500 campers and staff experienced a fulfilling and meaningful time at camp with zero cases of COVID-19.”
As director, Felber strengthened the reputation of Camp Wise as one of the premier Jewish resident camps in the country and led the camp through one of the most complex times in its history, including leadership transitions, alumni engagement, expansion into new communities and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
When Felber was named director in August 2016, Mandel JCC CEO Michael Hyman said, “After conducting an extensive national search last tear and having the opportunity to see Rachel in action this summer as interim director, it became apparent that the best candidate was truly in our own backyard. Rachel’s passion for Jewish overnight camping, along with her experience, dedication and enthusiasm for The J and Camp Wise, made her the obvious choice.”
Camp Wise was founded in 1907 and is one of the oldest Jewish overnight camps in the United States.
Before joining Camp Wise in 2012, Felber spent five years as youth and teen assistant director of Camp Shalom at the JCC of Austin, Texas. She also served as director of the Austin BBYO.
Felber has a bachelor’s degree from Clark University in Worcester, Mass., and a master’s in social administration from Case Western Reserve University’s Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences.
Registration and planning for summer 2022 is underway and 415 campers have signed up, and Felber will continue to lead the Camp Wise year-round team in program planning, and camper and staff recruitment for the coming summer, according to the release.
The staff team will be working closely with Mandel JCC board president Neil Tramer, Camp Wise committee chair Loren Chylla and the Camp Wise committee.
A national search for her replacement is underway.
Publisher’s note: Loren Chylla is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Board of Directors.