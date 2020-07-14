Camp Wise will offer new “outdoor fun days” for the community to enjoy outdoor activities during the COVID-19 pandemic beginning July 18, and running through Aug. 16, according to the Camp Wise website.
There will be five different types of events offered, from three hour visits that include lake and trail access, to drive-in Shabbat services on Friday evenings.
Groups of between four and 10 people can register together for events at Camp Wise, with one guardian needed for every four children in a group.
Each program costs $27 per person for JCC members and $36 per person for nonmembers. Some events also have additional programming fees.
Groups can register at campwise.org/outdoorfundays.