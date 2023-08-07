Estie Marozov, left, and Norma Geller (copy)

Estie Marozov, left, program director of the Friendship Circle of Cleveland in Pepper Pike, and volunteer Norma Geller celebrate after receiving a contribution from a donor at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s 2023 Campaign for Jewish Needs Super Sunday Kickoff Aug. 28, 2022, at the Federation's Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Building in Beachwood.

 CJN Photo / Bob Jacob

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s 2024 Campaign for Jewish Needs will kickoff with Super Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Federation’s Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Building at 25701 Science Park Drive in Beachwood.

The event will have activities for the whole family, with a tailgating tent to watch the Cleveland Browns’ game at 1 p.m. and family-friendly activities beginning at 1:30. Attendees can also participate in a volunteer opportunity from 2 to 3 p.m. with Jewish Volunteer Network.

At 4:30, there will be a closing celebration where the day’s grand total will be announced.

For more information and to register, visit jewishcleveland.org.

