The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s 2024 Campaign for Jewish Needs will kickoff with Super Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Federation’s Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Building at 25701 Science Park Drive in Beachwood.
The event will have activities for the whole family, with a tailgating tent to watch the Cleveland Browns’ game at 1 p.m. and family-friendly activities beginning at 1:30. Attendees can also participate in a volunteer opportunity from 2 to 3 p.m. with Jewish Volunteer Network.
At 4:30, there will be a closing celebration where the day’s grand total will be announced.
For more information and to register, visit jewishcleveland.org.