The Solon Board of Education approved Antoine Campbell as Solon Middle School principal at its June 7 meeting. He will begin Aug. 1 and will replace Scott Hatteberg, who will retire this summer.
Campbell joined Solon schools in 2008 as an assistant principal at Solon High School. He has been assistant principal of the middle school since 2015.
“He is a strong, collaborative educational leader with exceptional interpersonal skills,” Solon Schools Superintendent Fred Bolden said in a news release. “Most importantly, Antoine is student-first administrator, who will continue to focus on fostering a collaborative and supportive school culture.”