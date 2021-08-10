When Hayley Dubin was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 1998 at age 29, she didn’t let her diagnosis, subsequent surgeries or three rounds of chemotherapy destroy her.
Instead, it motivated her to seek more from life – for herself and others living with cancer diagnoses.
After creating reVIVE wellness in 2012, a six-month program to help cancer patients regain confidence and remain healthy following treatment, Dubin unveiled a new aspect of her consulting services – “The Cancer Liberation Project” podcast that launched July 8.
Now six episodes in, “The Cancer Liberation Project” contains conversations with health experts, survivors, caregivers, authors and health leaders on topics like holistic approaches to healing, how to prevent cancer, resilience after a diagnosis, ways to help with emotional stress and how to best support loved ones.
“I just feel like so many people are going the traditional route when it comes to cancer,” Dubin, 53, of Beachwood, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 6. “They don’t explore the other options that go along with that. I felt like if I could get experts and other survivors to speak about what they’ve done, I could give more people hope that they can remain healthy. Maybe not cancer-free, but that they can live a vibrant life.”
And the name for the podcast comes from her experiences as a young woman grappling with a serious diagnosis – one that required a total hysterectomy, as well as the removal of her appendix and part of her colon. The idea of being liberated from those experiences, Dubin said, has always spoken to her as a point of healing.
“It encompasses so much on taking control – control of your health and your power,” she said. “It also came out of my desire to show that cancer can be a bridge to freedom. The freedom to get to know yourself and to live your life on your terms. Freedom to take your power back when it comes to your health. And I think that is important; to make cancer less scary. That living a healthy, vibrant life is possible after cancer.”
As she was developing “The Cancer Liberation Project,” Dubin, who attends Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, said she approached it as a complement to the work she already does with clients at reVIVE wellness.
“I wanted to bring in people that have stories to tell,” she said. “It does complement what I do, giving people more tools to take their power back when it comes to their health. Be your best advocate. You can transform your life for the better. Blessings and opportunities can come out of the cancer experience.”
But, these episodes don’t just serve the purpose of helping others. Dubin said she is looking forward to how the podcast continues to help her come to terms with her own cancer experience.
“Sometimes, you do feel alone in the process,” she said. “It’s been years and years for me, but talking to these survivors and realizing they went through similar experiences has been very healing and confirming. It drives home that what I was feeling was normal.”
“The Cancer Liberation Project” can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or YouTube.
For more information on Dubin’s services through reVIVE wellness, visit revivewellness.com.