While Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz said his wife and daughter were within their rights to hand out re-election campaign literature in the city parking lot for his second term at the city’s Shred Day July 25, his opponent, city councilman Justin Berns, wonders why he wasn’t offered a “level playing field.”
In an emailed statement to the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 17, Horwitz explained the situation. He said there was mistaken and confusing information disseminated earlier – and that not all of it was city policy.
On Aug. 6, Horwitz issued an updated policy called “Campaigning on City Property” in which Shred Day campaigning is permitted.
“Campaigning is allowed on city property and must be conducted no less than 25 feet away from the entrance to any city building or entrance to any event …,” Horwitz wrote in the Aug. 6 signed policy. And more explicitly, “campaigning is allowed in the parking lot during Shred Day so long as the campaigning is at least 25 feet away from the shred area, and so long as campaigning does not interfere with traffic attempting to participate in the Shred Day activities.”
Berns, who is challenging Horwitz in the Nov. 2 general election, said he asked Beachwood Law Director L. Stewart Hastings Jr. about the policy after residents questioned Berns about the campaigning that took place at Shred Day.
“I had a verbal conversation with him. He said he was going to discuss it with the mayor,” said Berns, adding that he also emailed both Hastings and Horwitz about the matter.
“The mayor knew what I was talking about,” Berns told the CJN Aug. 16. “He knew, but nonetheless they distributed whatever campaign literature or pads of paper or whatever on that day, when over 230 people came to Shred Day, when it was prohibited.”
Berns, like the mayor, helped to unload bags and boxes from vehicles to be shredded. He said he wore his city council name tag and pulled paper for shredding from trunks of cars to help city workers at the event.
He had little contact with drivers, he said, since, per COVID-19 protocols, the event was designed as a touchless event with minimal social contact. Drivers were asked to pop their trunks rather than get out of their cars to unload.
In his explanation to CJN, of Beachwood policy and its changes, Horwitz wrote, “Only the mayor makes policy.”
He referred to former Beachwood Mayor Merle S. Gorden’s 2015 policy for conduct of the public on city of Beachwood property.
Horwitz wrote, “Nowhere in the section pertaining to campaigning is there any reference to a prohibition of campaigning in a city parking lot.”
“In 2019, our former law director, Diane Calta, issued a letter of guidance prior to the 2019 campaign season. This is not policy. She included a picture of the front of our Community Center showing the 25-foot distance from the door,” Horwitz wrote.
“The picture is labeled ‘Shred Day,’” Horwitz wrote. “It is in error, mislabeled and represents conflicting information. The picture should have been labeled ‘Community Center.’ You must stand beyond these 25-foot markers to avoid interacting with people going into the Community Center. Beyond the 25 feet is the parking lot.”
In addition, Horwitz wrote, “Her comment on campaigning in the parking lot is not policy and is not supported anywhere in the policy. She also does not indicate that campaigning is prohibited in the city parking lot that is used to access Barkwood, only that you have to be 25 feet from the entrance to Barkwood, which is the chain-link fence.”
Horwitz also wrote, “For years candidates have campaigned in city parking lots as long as they were 25 feet from the entrance to a building or an activity.”
Still, apparently in response to a question from Berns following Shred Day, Hastings updated policy, Horwitz wrote.
Horwitz wrote, Hastings “felt the term ‘event space’ should be added for clarification. He also shares the opinion that speech is constitutionally protected in a city parking lot. In fact, in his current letter to candidates, he says ‘campaigning is allowed in the parking lot during Shred Day …’ After adding ‘Barkwood’ and ‘event space’ to the policy, he requested we re-issue it under my signature.”
Shaker Heights Law Director William M. Ondrey Gruber told the CJN Aug. 16 his city generally allows candidates to campaign in parking lots of municipal buildings, including city hall, Thornton Park and the community building.
“Certainly, someone could stand outside those buildings and hand out literature,” said Gruber, adding the rules have not changed since he became law director in 2002. “The intent was in putting on paper what already we do.”
Mike Cook, communications and civic engagement coordinator for the city of University Heights, told the CJN he knew of no policy governing campaign behavior in his city.
”I am not aware of any University Heights ordinance or policy when it comes to candidates for public office distributing campaign literature on city owned property,” Cook wrote the CJN in an Aug. 17 email. “In the past couple of elections, candidates have circulated petitions at The Walt, or outside the front gate at the pool at Purvis Park. A few candidates have worked the crowds at the Summer Concert Series. Everyone’s been respectful and chill, and I’m not aware of any incidents.”
Berns said he is willing to abide by the rules, as long as he knows them.
“I don’t want to hear anybody say, ‘Oh, we just gave out pads of paper,’” Berns said. “Because you wouldn’t make the pads of paper or spend the money on them or if you didn’t think that it would give you some sort of advantage.”
Berns said he plans to go door to door to hand out campaign literature.
“It all adds up,” Berns said. “It all makes a difference.”