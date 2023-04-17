The interactive, candy-themed wonderland is open at Legacy Village. Founded in 2017, Candytopia has had pop-up locations across the United States, and is operating in Lyndhurst, Virginia and New York.
A full-sensory experience, the 19,000-square-foot space features more than 10 rooms, each adorned with different life-size sculptures made of candy. Every room offers guests a unique experience, ranging from flying unicorn pigs to an art gallery, where each piece is fully made of candy. There’s candy for guests to eat, too.
There are plenty of opportunities for one-of-a-kind photos with optical illusion backdrops, giant inflatable beach balls and a marshmallow pit filled with close to 250,000 Styrofoam marshmallows.
For more information, visit candytopia.com.