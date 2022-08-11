Arriving in Tel Aviv amid the three-day conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Bonnie Deutsch Burdman held onto faith in Israel’s defensive infrastructure.

“I never really felt any trepidation,” Burdman told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 9 from her hotel in Haifa. “And I felt really comfortable that as the rockets started coming out of Gaza, that the Israel Defense Forces were on top of it, the Iron Dome was going to be working as it’s supposed to be.”

Burdman, the executive director of community relations and government affairs at the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, arrived in Israel with Jason Wuliger, an active leader with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, and a delegation of other Ohioans for a preplanned trip to look for partnership opportunities between Israeli companies and entities and the state of Ohio, she said.

During the conflict, which began Aug. 5 as the IDF launched Operation Breaking Dawn in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Islamic Jihad launched over 1,100 rockets at Israel and the IDF attacked 170 Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement to the Jewish News Syndicate that the goal of the operation was to eliminate a threat against Israelis and target terrorists and their sponsors.

As the rockets came towards populated areas in Israel, Burdman said she would receive a spurt of push notifications from an application on her phone alerting her to where the rockets were heading.

Tel Aviv was only targeted by rockets twice during the three-day conflict that came to a ceasefire the night of Aug. 7. Burdman said the first time, she was outside and did not hear the sirens or notice a notification, and the second time she was in the shower when she heard the hotel’s announcement to seek shelter.

“I made the decision that I did not leave my room,” the resident of Canfield and member of Temple El-Emeth in Youngstown said. “... I felt that we were far enough away, but more importantly I had faith in the efforts of the IDF to keep us safe and in the functionality of the Iron Dome.” She added that by the time she thought this through, an announcement gave the all clear.

The Iron Dome intercepted 380 rockets – or 96% of projectiles heading to populated areas in Israel, but 200 of the rockets came down inside Gaza, according to the JNS.

The Israeli military told the Associated Press that 47 Palestinians were killed during the conflict, at least 14 from Palestinian Islamic Jihad rockets that fell short and 27 from Israeli strikes, including seven civilians.

“We did have a small briefing from an IDF officer, and again, he confirmed no casualties in Israel and only three injuries,” Burdman said, adding that they were minor and occurred close to the border.

In the days since the ceasefire, Burdman said the group met with Israelis that have expressed appreciation for them coming “at a very interesting time.”

“There was a lot of universal appreciation for us coming because it’s the kind of thing (where) the way these situations are portrayed in the western media (is) very, very different than what’s happening here,” she said.