Silverpoint, a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use development will be built by Cannata Companies on the site of the former Little Sisters of the Poor nursing home that became Altercare Saint Joseph and closed in November 2019. The site at 4291 Richmond Road is in the Chagrin Highlands area along the border of Beachwood and Warrensville Height, near Interstate 271.
The 250,000-square-foot existing building will be demolished by the end of 2020, which will allow for a unique buildable site on 15 acres of prime real estate, according to a news release.
The 15 acres of development land has planned unit development zoning, which allows for multiple uses, including residential, hospitality, office, medical and retail. There will also be complimentary structured parking.
From an office standpoint, a need exists for new, modern office space in the eastern suburban office market, the release said.
“Silverpoint is focused on attracting businesses and creating Ohio jobs in health care, financial services, technology and research & development sectors.” said Enzo Cannata, Silverpoint’s developer, in the release.
Cushman & Wakefield Cresco Real Estate’s Nanci Ferrante and Alex Russo are marketing the property.
“We are seeing interest from local companies looking for corporate headquarters in addition to national residential developers who see a void in the east side apartment market,” Ferrante stated in the release.
Little Sisters of the Poor ceased operations in 2015 when the order closed after having issues finding sisters available to continue its mission, ending the order’s 145-year reign of elderly care in Northeast Ohio. The order, which had been on Richmond Road since 1961 and Altercare came to an agreement to help the transition process of the residents residing in the center.
The property transferred on Jan. 30, 2015, for about $2.2 million to Cannata under the name Saint-Servan Centre Ltd., according to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s website.