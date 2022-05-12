Matthew Paul Slatzer, an avowed antisemite who held a sign depicting a rat and a star of David with the words, “The Real Plague,” during a stay-at-home order protest at the Ohio Statehouse in April 2020, is due to be released from federal prison May 15.
He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a person with a domestic violence conviction and was given the maximum sentence allowable under federal sentencing guidelines Dec. 29, 2020.
Slatzer, 38, of Canton, is due to be released from Residential Reentry Management Cincinnati.
On Feb. 2, 2020, Canton police responded to a report of an intoxicated man with a firearm at a bar on Harrison Avenue NW in Canton. Police arrived on the scene, approached Slatzer, who was intoxicated, and collected the firearm, according to court documents and the news release. Slatzer was arrested for possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment. Slatzer also possessed a weapon holster, knife, a form of pepper spray and ammunition.
Slatzer was prohibited from possession of a firearm due to a previous conviction of domestic violence on Oct. 20, 2010, in Stark County Court of Common Pleas.
Slatzer was involved in an incident at a Dollar General store in Stow while on a pretrial release in a state case May 3, 2020. He entered the store with a hatchet and a sword and asked a store employee for directions to Kent State University in Kent. Slatzer remarked to the employee that he was told there were “a lot of Jews at Kent State.” Slatzer then stated he was an Aryan brother and he was going to Kent State University to find some Jews.
During a previous arrest, Slatzer threatened to kill the arresting officers, remarking that “he would kill each pig one by one” after making racist and homophobic statements. Later, while incarcerated at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown, Slatzer made several telephone calls stating he wanted to “figure out how to smuggle a gun in here” and that when he gets out, if he has contact with officers again, he will “have to kill ’em.”