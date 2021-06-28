The Canton City School District Board of Education voted unanimously June 24 to terminate the employment of Canton McKinley Senior High School assistant coaches Joshua Grimsley, Frank McLeod and Zachary Sweat for their alleged role in forcing a 17-year-old football player to eat pork in violation of his religious beliefs.
Grimsley lost his job as school resource assistant, while McLeod lost his position as safety and security liason and Sweat as bus assistant. The school district had earlier declined to renew their contracts as coaches.
Head coach Marcus Wattley was already told his coaching contract would not be renewed for next year. He was also suspended with pay from his district job as athlete-student liaison. His full termination is still pending review.
“Canton City Schools has always made our students’ safety and well-being our top priority,” Canton City Schools Superintendent Jeff Talbert said during a May meeting. “We will continue to ensure individuals who do not represent that objective are not permitted to hold positions within our district.”