A Canton man who was a Goodwill employee was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with making terroristic threats and inducing panic, both felonies.
Giovanni Stanley, 29, was an employee of the Goodwill retail store located at 2630 Atlantic Blvd. in Canton at the time of the incident. He was hired in September 2021 and worked as a donations processor for the agency, according to a news release.
Goodwill stores in much of Ohio closed Dec. 7 following emailed and called-in threats to the Canton headquarters and a Goodwill store. Stores in Greater Cleveland, Akron and other parts of Ohio closed following the threats.
Stanley is accused of making anonymous threats by email and phone to Goodwill on Dec. 7, which ultimately forced the agency to close its 22 retail stores and five donation centers at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and all of Dec. 8. As a precaution, the neighboring Goodwill in Akron also closed its 18 stores and donation centers Dec. 8 as well. Following the arrest, the 18 stores were set to reopen Dec. 10 in Ashland, Medina, Portage, Richland and Summit counties.
Maureen Ater, vice president of marketing and development, told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 9 that Stanley had been terminated as a Goodwill employee.
Stores in Stark County remained closed Dec. 9, while police continued to investigate and make the arrest, the release said.
Stores reopened Dec. 9 in Cuyahoga, Carroll, Geauga, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas counties in Ohio, and Brooke and Hancock counties in West Virginia.
“We are relieved to have resolution to this very difficult incident,” said Anne Richards, Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio Inc. president and CEO, in the release. “We are incredibly grateful to our local law enforcement who moved quickly to investigate these threats and ultimately make an arrest. Our agency, our staff and the community are so thankful for their persistence.”
All Goodwill stores, with the exception of the Atlantic Boulevard location in Canton, were to be open Dec. 10, according to the release. The Atlantic Boulevard store will reopen Dec. 14 with additional security. Staff at that site will be compensated for time missed. And, those team members will be offered counseling services, according to the release.
“I think we all can breathe a collective sigh of relief that we have found answers,” Richards said in the release. “Now we can begin to find our way back to a sense of normalcy and continue to do what we do best … serve the needs of our community.”