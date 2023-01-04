Cantor Laurel Barr is no longer affiliated with Celebrating Jewish Life.
The holiday subscription series was founded in 2018 by Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim alongside Barr, and consists of six Jewish holiday experiences each year. Since its inception, the series also added musician Chuck Fink to its events. Barr is no longer listed on its website, which now only lists information for Haim and Fink.
Barr told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 3 that her departure was recent, noting she wasn’t able to commit to the event schedule with her other activities.
“It just became that I wasn’t even in town for (their events) anymore,” she said. “I am just doing so many other things.”
Now, Barr can be seen leading Shabbat services in the senior community – specifically at Vitalia Senior Living in Solon, and Menorah Park, Wiggins Place and R.H. Myers Apartments, all in Beachwood. She also has been leading services at communities and congregations in Akron and Columbus, she said. She also still officiates weddings, b’nai mitzvah, baby namings and funerals.
“Our Friday nights got full,” she said, adding she has also returned to her roots and is back at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. “I am working with their families at the Shabbaton program, teaching students on Sundays, and also teaching a little bit of music. I am back to where I first started in 1978.”
Haim told the CJN Jan. 3 that Barr’s departure will not change or effect Celebrating Jewish Life’s offerings and that she and Fink will continue “doing exactly what we’ve been doing.” This season’s events have already been held for erev Rosh Hashanah, erev Yom Kippur and Chanukah, with Purim scheduled for March 5, Passover on April 6 and Shavout on May 19.
Publisher’s note: Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Board of Directors.