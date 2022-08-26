Congregation Shaarey Tikvah hired Cantor Laura Berman for the High Holy Days.
She will join Rabbi Scott Roland and choir director Peter Clausen for services.
Berman is a member and a leader within the Cantors Assembly and received a Masters of Sacred Music degree, a diploma of hazzan and a Masters of Jewish Education degree from the Jewish Theological Seminar, according to a news release.
Based in Pittsburgh, Berman most recently served as cantor and educator for Temple Sinai and its 735 members. Before that, she served as cantor for The Conservative Synagogue of Westport, Conn., and its 435 members for over a decade, according to her hiring announcement. She has experience organizing, rehearsing and conducting volunteer and youth choirs, and collaborating with other professional musicians.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah is at 26811 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood.