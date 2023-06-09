Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood hosted a gathering of the women’s interfaith group, Our Sisters’ Keepers, as Cantor Laureate Sarah Sager led the discussion May 7.
Our Sisters’ Keepers was started in 2017 by women from the Muslim Association of Cleveland East in Richmond Heights and East Shore Unitarian Universalist Church in Kirtland, and now welcomes women of Muslim, Unitarian, Jewish and Christian faith groups in Northeast Ohio.
The Fairmount Temple gathering included women from the temple and several churches and mosques as they explored the topic, “What’s in your garden? Whether it is the garden of your home or the garden of your spirit, what do you cultivate?”
Sager led the discussion, offering reflections on what Jewish traditions instructs to cultivate to harvest lives of purpose, meaning and fulfillment. She explained the importance of studying and teaching the Torah and highlighted concepts and values such as joy, gratitude, being created b’tselem Elohim, in the image of God, tikkun olan, or repair the world, the mission to elevate life and make real the commandment to “choose life,” according to a news release.
“Judaism cultivates life itself as the highest value. In order to save a life, one can set aside virtually every other law,” she said to the group, according to the release. “In any dilemma, if applicable, we apply the life test as we ask: ‘What is the most life-affirming decision?’ Death is the great enemy in Jewish life.”
As the Torah instructs to follow God’s laws “so that we might live,” Sager discussed what this life looks like and how to cultivate this life.
Her remarks were followed by questions and a discussion. The program included culinary treats from Purim, Passover, Shabbat and Chanukah.
“Sunday’s very special gathering cultivated all of these values: the performance of mitzvot as we reached out to each other in friendship, as we yearned to learn about each other and to love each other as ourselves,” Sager said in the release. “Further, we recognized that if we can build bridges of understanding and sacred purpose, we are cultivating the sacred work of tikkun olam, the repair and fixing of our world. In every possible way this was a life-enhancing occasion of hope and healing, of cultivation and aspiration for a world in which we are all Our Sisters’ Keepers.”