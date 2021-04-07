Temple Emanu El has concluded its search for a part-time cantor by reaching an agreement with its existing cantor, David Malecki, to continue his service.
Effective July 1, Malecki will transition to the role of part-time cantor, with responsibilities including serving as co-leader of worship services, including High Holy Days, tutoring b’nai mitzvah students and collaborating with the education and early childhood education directors to provide music and education for the religious school and preschool students.
“We look forward to partnering with Cantor Malecki in his transition to this new role,” said David Sperling, president of Temple Emanu El, in a news release. “His leadership, warmth on the bimah and musical ability will continue to benefit our congregation in the coming year.”
Malecki, who was hired in 2018, was told in January his contract as full-time cantor would not be renewed.
“As we steward our synagogue into the post-pandemic future, the board of trustees has concluded that our congregational needs can be well-met by a part-time cantor or cantorial soloist,” a Jan. 24 the letter to the congregation read.
Sperling termed the decision as a cost-cutting measure.