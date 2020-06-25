Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple will recognize Cantor Sarah Sager at 6:15 p.m. June 26 at a Shabbat virtual service. It will be her last Shabbat as full-time cantor before she transitions to part-time cantor laureate, and will also mark a milestone of 40 years of service to Fairmount Temple.
To stream the service at fairmounttemple.org, click on “live stream.” The service will include the entire clergy team as well as words from board president Todd Silverman.
There will be a car parade at the temple from 5 to 7 p.m. June 27 and a gala celebration June 13, 2021, which is being rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cantor Vladimir Lapin, who has served as cantor at Temple Beth-El in Great Neck, N.Y., will join Fairmount Temple on July 1 and his first service as part of the Fairmount Temple clergy team will be at 6:15 p.m.