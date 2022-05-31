When Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo mentioned that she would like to pray at the Western Wall with Women of the Wall on her family’s trip to Israel, her daughter, Becky Sebo, voiced doubt.
Becky Sebo lived in Jerusalem while earning her master’s degree from Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel studies, politics and society, and stayed on to work there. She has since returned to live in Cleveland.
She said she previously joined the Women of the Wall for an evening Chanukah service in 2016, which was uneventful.
Still, going on Rosh Chodesh Iyar for a morning service, “sounds very intense,” Becky told the Cleveland Jewish News May 15. “And you see videos of how intense it can get. And then, when she said she was having a Torah aliyah, I said, ‘OK, I’ll go with you.’”
She still considers Israel her home and she was sobbing as the plane landed in Tel Aviv April 24.
The two flew to Israel with Rommie Sebo, Becky’s father and Kathy Sebo’s husband, and Michael Hirsch, Becky Sebo’s boyfriend, to introduce him to the country.
Having spent the first week on a whirlwind tour, having climbed Masada and then sleeping poorly, the night before, Becky voiced doubts of a different sort.
She thought of staying behind to rest.
“Our vacations are never relaxing,” she said. “And I actually said to my mom, ‘You know, I don’t think I’m going to go, I’m just so tired.’ And this was the night before. And she was devastated.”
Her boyfriend nudged her: “Are you sure you don’t want to go?” she recalled him asking.
And so she went.
As the two stood in line waiting for security clearance May 2, so did a throng of people.
“We had Orthodox boys next to us in line trying to get in and I heard them say in Hebrew, ‘Gross, Women of the Wall – disgusting feminists.”
By the time the Sebos found the group, services had begun – to a backdrop of whistling and yelling “trying to … drown us out.
“And I watched my mom take her tallis out of her bag,” Becky said, “And I immediately started taking a video, and I just saw her eyes well up with tears, because this is something she never thought would ever be possible in her life to do.
“And at that moment, that’s when I realized, OK, this is like probably one of the most important things in my Jewish life that I do.”
As they departed, her father and boyfriend both texted from their hotel in Jerusalem to check on their safety and quizzed them about the experience when they returned.
Becky, 30, said that as Cantor Sebo’s child, she was under the impression that cantors were exclusively women. At some point, her mother explained to her “this is like a new thing for women to be cantors.”
Having been a cantor for 36 years, starting in the Conservative movement at Congregation Bethaynu in Pepper Pike, Cantor Sebo said she remembers at the time only two other women serving full time as cantors in the Conservative movement in the country. Born in Cleveland, Sebo, 62, grew up in University Heights, attended public schools and graduated from Hathaway Brown School in Shaker Heights.
As a child, she attended Temple on the Heights in Cleveland Heights, Yeshivath Adath B’nai Yisrael in University Heights, and was confirmed at Warrensville Center Synagogue in Cleveland Heights.
She earned a bachelor’s of music in vocal performance from the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music. Sebo remembers considering Jewish Theological Seminary in New York City, which allowed women in their program to sit alongside their male counterparts, but did not ordain them in the 1980s. In the late 1980s, she attended a Women Cantors Network conference and connected with Cantor Max Wohlberg, a leading authority on nusach, or melody, in the Conservative movement. He tutored her privately for a few years.
Cantor Sebo has watched and supported Women of the Wall almost since its inception in the late 1980s. She routinely wears her Women of the Wall talllis and carries it in the group’s signature tallis bag.
“I liked the idea that people are able to find their voice. … It’s really grown into this amazing, amazing and important organization that works towards legality, egalitarianism and the rights for all different types of people, not just women,” she said.
Once at the Kotel, she said she found going through security frightening because of the crush of people at the gates.
“Once I got in there and heard the voices of the women, some wearing tallitot, some wearing tefillin, and just seeing them in the most peaceful, beautiful way, praying and singing together, anything that felt fearful before that dissipated.”
Cantor Sebo said there is still work to be done, “Because people still show up and are able to yell at them, they taunt them, they insult them.”
The experience, she said, was powerful for her.
“And I just never imagined that I would be able to stand with them and pray at the wall. But to be given the honor of a Torah aliyah with my daughter by my side, it was beyond a milestone moment for me, and it was just – I’m having trouble finding the words – but it was emotional and uplifting and inspiring. And with all the noise and confusion going around it, I was still able to find the beauty in it.”
Two days later, the Sebos were at a Yom Ha’atzmaut picnic and met Yochi Rappeport, executive director of Women of the Wall. Upon learning that Rappeport and her family were traveling to Cleveland in August for a bar mitzvah, Sebo invited her to speak at her congregation, The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
“We’ve come a long way,” she said. “We still have a long way to go. But we have come such a long way. And I think the Women of the Wall is a bit of a miracle.”