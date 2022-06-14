B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike held a farewell cantorial concert gala June 12 to honor Cantor Aaron Shifman and his 24-year tenure as he prepares to go into consulting work and assist other synagogues.
About 300 people attended the concert in person and more people tuned into from home to watch a livestream. Joining Shifman for the concert were Cantors Netanel Hershtik from Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Yaakov Lemmer from Lincoln Square Synagogue, and accompanist Eric Freeman from K’hal Adath Jeshurun and Congregation Beth Sholom, all in New York City, as they performed with the B’nai Jeshurun band.
“The other two cantors are the top two cantors in the country today,” Michael Linden, who-chaired the event with Robert Zelwin, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “These guys are top in their field. They’re noted throughout the country and really throughout the world, and they came here because of their affection for Cantor Shifman, which says a lot for him.”
The B’nai Jeshurun band was led by Mark Freiman with violinist Steven Greenman, saxophone player Dave Kasper, Douglas Droste on the trumpet, Mell Csicsila on the drums and guitarist Erin Vaughn.
Cantor Alberto Mizrahi from Anshe Emet Synagogue in Chicago had planned to perform as well, but came down with COVID-19, so he sent his remarks, which were read by Linden.
The concert included songs sung by the cantors individually, with the band, and collectively as the audience listened and at times clapped or sang along. While the concert was in honor of Shifman, he played a role in the planning and collaborating with the other cantors. There were a few surprises for the audience and Shifman as Freiman invited Sheri Gross, director of the Zamir Children’s Choir, on stage as they performed an original song for the cantor and presented him with the framed song sheet. Gross is the theater critic for the Cleveland Jewish News.
In the audience were Shifman’s family, including his father, Baruch, who was also a cantor and was invited on stage to perform a song with him, his mother, Minna, his wife, Sabrina and daughter, Abigail. In honor of Sabrina Shifman’s June 13 birthday, Shifman led the audience in singing “Happy Birthday.”
The evening included speeches from the co-chairs, Rebekah Dorman, president of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Senior Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria and the performers as they honored the cantor.
Shifman’s final Shabbat morning on the bima will be June 25 with a tribute and congregational luncheon. Alyssa Rosenbaum will join the congregation as cantor in July.
The concert was underwritten by The Daniel and Ethel Hamburger Music Fund, Harold and Sandy Levine, trustees and a donation by Harry and Rochelle Friedman.