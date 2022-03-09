As Cantor Aaron Shifman prepares to depart B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in June, he accelerated his final adult b’nai mitvah class by several months to allow one more cohort a chance to study for the rite of passage.

It was a class like no other for Shifman – with 12 women starting the journey and 11 finishing, employing a mix of virtual and in-person meetings, depending on the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time this year, two participants studied from afar: one in Maryland and the other in Atlanta. The age range goes from 26 to 89.

The students are Sylvia Butler, Norma Saphire Geller, Shoshanna Grossman, Sandra Lawrence, Kathleen LeVine, Sherry Weinstein Levy, Karen Nash, Dr. Halina Podlipsky, Cherie Rosenstein, Dr. Shira Rubinstein Schechtman, and Betty Michele Wynbrandt.

This is Shifman’s 12th class since he began his tenure as cantor at the Pepper Pike synagogue. Typically, he has timed it to start just after the High Holy Days in order to culminate on Sukkot, offering it in alternate years.

This year’s class, however, will have its final ceremony March 12, on Shabbat Zachor, the Saturday before Purim.

“Some people have a set curriculum,” Shifman told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I allow the events to dictate the curriculum.”

So, each week’s parsha or Torah reading, helps inform the curriculum of the class, and each month’s festivals are discussed as they come in real time.

Shifman teaches his students “the rhythm and rhyme of the service,” he said.

The oldest student, Geller, 89, will have the honor of delivering the primary d’var Torah. And in so doing, she asked her classmates three questions to weave their stories into her talk.

Geller has been attending B’nai Jeshurun and its predecessor, Temple on the Heights, at the corner of Lee and Mayfield roads in Cleveland Heights, since she was a child.

“There was no Hebrew school for girls,” she told the CJN.

As a student at the former Roosevelt Junior High School, “I would take milk and cookies to the boys who were studying for bar mitzvahs. It was my job to go and serve them.”

She was married to her husband, Albert, when he was on weekend furlough from basic training at Fort Meade by Rabbi Rudolph Rosenthal on a Saturday at 10 p.m. June 27, 1953, so as not to conflict with Shabbat.

“B’nai Jeshurun has just always been there for me,” she said.

She decided not to go to her winter home in Del Ray Beach, Fla., in the first year of the pandemic. In the second year, she stayed in Cleveland to study with Shifman.

In her d’var Torah, Geller will explore a theme taken from the name of Esther, which means hidden, to reveal hidden reasons women in her class decided to undertake the process.

“I think it’s brought me closer to G-d,” she said, adding that she hopes to attend services more frequently, now that she has a deeper understanding of the service.

The Gellers as a couple have been philanthropic. The Albert and Norma Geller Hillel Student Center at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland is named for them.

“I don’t care much about material things. … I care about humanity and the important things,” she said, explaining her priorities.

Weinstein Levy, 67, who lives in Atlanta, also grew up at Temple on the Heights. Things had changed some by the time she was 12. She had a Friday evening bat mitzvah ceremony in which she read Haftarah on Feb. 24, 1967.

“And in those days, that was as good as it got for the young women,” she told the CJN March 7. “Friday night, that was it. And it wasn’t even all that common back in the late ’60s.”

She began attending classes with Shifman by Zoom during the pandemic, dialing in from Atlanta, where she and her husband live. When she saw that Shifman was going to offer his final year-long adult b’nai mitzvah class, she decided to attend.

“It’s a lot more meaningful this time,” she said of bat mitzvah study. “Because I chose this.”

Rubinstein Schechtman, 64, is participating from Silver Spring, Md.

Like Weinstein Levy, her bat mitzvah at the Whitestone Hebrew Center in Queens, N.Y., allowed her to chant Haftarah only.

“I just had a sense of it being kind of a second best afterthought kind of thing. But that’s all anybody knew at that point,” she told the CJN.

She was introduced to B’nai Jeshurun after her husband Eric’s parents died during the pandemic, and he began to attend daily minyan by Zoom. Then they began reading Torah by Zoom.

“In the evening minyan, we’d kibbutz with people,” she said. “So it’s felt like a coming home for me too, and I’m very delighted.”

Podlipsky, 75, is the daughter of Holocaust survivors.

Born in a displaced persons camp, she grew up in Israel and immigrated to the United States at the age of 35. After the war of 1973, her husband decided he did not want to raise his children in a country where there would always be war.

A recently retired anesthesiologist, she was thrown into a structureless existence by the pandemic when elective surgeries stopped and the need for part-time anesthesiologists dropped.

She said she remembered listening to her brother study for his bar mitzvah.

“You know all my life I had to fight – for women in medicine, women in surgery, women … being equal to men, but it never happened,” Podlipsky told the CJN. “I said, well it’s an opportunity now. I can learn a new language and do something.”

As the class comes to culmination, Shifman said he realizes that the final service will likely feel different. Often, there has been enthusiasm by people hoping to take part in the next class.

“They are so inspired by what these people have done that they want to do it themselves,” he said.

This year he won’t be offering that opportunity.

“The nostalgia starts to kick in,” Shifman said.