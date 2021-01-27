Cantor Aaron Shifman, who has served for 24 years as cantor of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, has opted not to seek a contract extension when his current contract ends June 30, 2022.
B’nai Jeshurun president Gena Cohen wrote in the email to congregants Jan. 27 that Shifman has a desire to change careers.
In the email, Shifman expressed gratitude to the congregation and that his time with B’nai Jeshurun has been a highlight of his 35-year-long career as a full-time chazan.
“After much contemplation, I have arrived at the difficult decision not to renew my contract,” Shifman said in the email. “...I feel so fortunate to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. Wherever I am, B’nai Jeshurun will always be in my heart.”
Cohen described Shifman’s announcement as a surprise to her and the congregation.
“We love him, we’re disappointed, but we of course wish him all the best as he figures out his next step,” Cohen told the CJN. “... He’s had a very positive, wonderful impact (on B’nai Jeshurun); he’s beloved.”
Plans to find Shifman’s replacement and the eventual formation of a search committee are in the works, Cohen said.
Editor’s note: Cohen is a board member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.
This is a developing story.