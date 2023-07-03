A new kosher burger restaurant could be coming to Ohio.
Capas Craft Burgers, a kosher burger restaurant and food truck based in Miami, Fla., is adding locations in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati marked as “coming soon” on its website, capasburger.com. A location to Jacksonville, Fla., is also marked as “coming soon.”
When contacted by the Cleveland Jewish News July 2, an employee at Capas Burgers in Miami said no one was available to speak to the media about the announced restaurants. The restaurant group also operated another restaurant, Ms Dixie and Co., at the location, but closed it for “renovations,” according to the msdixiemiami.10web.site website, which refers customers to the Capas burgers website.
The Miami location is under supervision by the Orthodox Rabbinical Board of Broward and Palm Beach Counties, signed by its vice president and kashrus co-chairman Rabbi Edward Davis and kashrus co-chairman Rabbi Efram Goldberg. The certificate is posted to its website.
Its menu features single, double and triple burgers, coming in various builds, including the classic, cheeseburgers, spicy, truffle, double meat, guacamole and vegan. Customers can customize their burgers with add ons like sunny side up eggs, an additional patty, schnitzel, onion jam, crispy shallots and pickled jalapenos. Available sides include French fries, sweet potato fries and salads.
Operated by Ms Dixie Group, the flagship location is at 21000 W Dixie Hwy. in Miami.