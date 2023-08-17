Alison Caplan was named director of Kent State University’s May 4 Visitors Center following a national search.
Her first day was July 18. She previously served as director of education at the National First Ladies’ Library in Canton. Caplan succeeds Mindy Farmer, who served as director of the center from 2014 to 2022. Since Farmer’s departure from the university, assistant director Lori Boes served as the interim director until Caplan’s hiring.
The center tells the story of the shootings at Kent State on May 4, 1970, set in the context of the 1960s. In her new position, Caplan will serve as an integral educational resource in the university’s effort to remember and commemorate the killed and wounded students. She will preserve their stories for future generations while continuing to make connections to current events that keep the center relevant and help students become active, engaged citizens, according to a news release.
Killed by Ohio National Guard members were Sandra Scheuer, Jeffrey Miller and Allison Krause – who were Jewish – and William Knox Shroeder.
Caplan brings 25 years of experience as a museum professional, including her most recent positions in Canton and as director of education at the Akron Art Museum, the release stated.
Caplan is also enrolled in Kent State’s Master of Library and Information Science program and holds both a master’s degree in education from The University of Akron and a master’s degree in art history and museum studies from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. She earned a bachelor’s degree in art history from Oberlin College. Caplan also has instructional experience as an associate lecturer for The University of Akron, where she earned a K-12 visual arts licensure.
“As May 4 survivors age, I will help connect all stakeholders to the center – from survivors to current Kent State students – and encourage that the site be used as a brave space for reflection and discussion,” Caplan, of Akron, said in the release.
Additionally, she will oversee the center’s budget and personnel, manage programming and events, develop out reach initiatives to community and campus audiences, and secure funding to enhance the center’s public presence.
Caplan reports to Ken Burhanna, dean of Kent State University Libraries.
“I feel very fortunate to have Alison Caplan join our team,” Burhanna said in the release. “She brings a strong track record of successful programming and possesses the right balance of vision, caring and resiliency to lead the May 4 Visitors Center into the future.”
Caplan said in the release she is excited to be chosen as the center’s next director.
“It is a great responsibility to be tasked with preserving the memory of the four students who died and the nine who were injured on May 4, 1970,” she said. “I am humbled by the opportunity to make their stories relevant to the lives of current Kent State students and connect them to the challenges of today’s world.”
According to the release, she is already working on broadening the center’s engagement with patrons by increasing its utilization as a community space and as a catalyst for programming and dialogue. Caplan’s goals for the center include engaging K-12 teachers and students by establishing an advisory group that will assist in developing training for educators and impactful field trips for students, the release said.
Under her direction, the center will offer exhibitions that will further utilize the expansive May 4 archive to increase the voices represented, expand on their stories and attract a larger audience.