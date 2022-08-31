Car crashes into CVS in Solon

A car hit the side of the CVS near the intersection of Aurora and SOM Center roads in Solon at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 31, prompting the store to close for the day, according to Lt. Bill Vajdich of the Solon Police Department.
He said a car traveling eastbound on Aurora Road came to a red light at the intersection of SOM Center Road and turned right on red while another car traveling westbound had a green left turning arrow.
The two cars crashed into each other and the driver, a woman about 90 years old, of the right-turning vehicle hit the gas instead of the brake, causing the car to travel over the curb and into the side of the CVS. She was cited for a red light violation, he told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Nobody was hurt, but the building was damaged. CVS closed for the day and part of the sidewalk was closed as crews assess what kind of repairs are needed, Vajdich said.