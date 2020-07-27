A car parked near The Ohio State University in Columbus was vandalized with swastikas and anti-Semitic and vulgar phrases spray painted and scratched into the exterior July 22.
The phrases included “I love Nazi,” and the car was also splattered with yellow paint.
Christie Cannon, a recent Ohio State graduate, had left her car parked at East 18th Avenue and Indianola Avenue when an unknown suspect vandalized her 2016 Mazda CX5 between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to a police report by Columbus Division of Police officer Ace Trask. Upon discovery of the vandalism, she called Columbus police, the report said.
Neighbors said they heard car alarms at around 4 a.m. as other cars were broken into at the same time. Cannon’s vehicle had not been broken into.
Cannon posted photos of the damage to Twitter the same day, urging people reach out with information and to share her tweet.
Cannon did not respond to requests for comment.