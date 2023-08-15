Cardinal Credit Union has become the Cleveland Browns official credit union and launched a new saving program for children.
The credit union, a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving the community through high-performance banking products and services, is offering a new Lil Brownies Saving program, according to a news release. This is to allow high school students to create positive financial habits and education on financial matters, the release stated.
“Early education on financial wellness is a critical need today to set young people up for future success,” Christine Blake, CEO of Cardinal Credit Union, said in the release. “Our new program – Lil Brownies Savings – is a great way to bring a winning strategy for financial education. Financial education has been a passion of ours through the work we have been doing in the community and with local area high schools for more than a decade. Now we are expanding our reach to include elementary and middle-school-aged children with the support of the Cleveland Browns.”
The students and parents can open a free account with a Brownie the Elf debit card either online or at any branch. Parents can provide oversight for interactive financial activities including parental card controls, transaction requests and notifications, allowances and payment for grades, budgeting and youth financial education tools, the release said.
The credit union provides an integrated financial education program at six area high schools and Lakeland Community College in Kirtland with in-school branches, the release said. Any high school students at partnered schools with a school branded debit card can get a Brownie the Elf savings card. Students will be entered to win club seat tickets for home games and autograph sessions at the Browns’ training camp.
“Our partnership with Cardinal Credit Union presents a unique and exciting opportunity to engage with our younger fans across Northeast Ohio through financial education,” Erica Muhleman, senior vice president of corporate partnerships for the Cleveland Browns, said in the release. “Cardinal Credit Union is passionate about supporting financial well-being and together with the Browns, the Lil Brownies Saving program will bring new and meaningful initiatives that positively impact our community’s youth.”