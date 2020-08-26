A partnership with Care Alliance Health Center will enable drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing over a dozen times at Cuyahoga Community College during fall semester.
Testing will rotate between the college’s four campuses every Thursday starting Aug. 17. It is available to Tri-C students, faculty and staff, as well as community residents.
Testing is free and available regardless of an individual’s symptom status, insurance status or ability to pay.
The testing schedule is as follows, by location: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 3, Oct. 1 and Oct. 29 at Eastern Campus, 4250 Richmond Road in Highland Hills; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 22 and Nov. 19 at Metropolitan Campus, 2900 Community College Ave., Cleveland; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 10, Oct. 8 and Nov. 5 at Western Campus, 11000 Pleasant Valley Road in Parma; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 12 at Westshore Campus, 31001 Clemens Road in Westlake.
Individuals should call 216-317-1250 to get pre-screened, but no appointment is necessary. Individuals can also call to schedule testing appointments at the Care Alliance Central Clinic, located at 2916 Central Ave. in Cleveland.
Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit tri-c.edu/covidtest for more information.