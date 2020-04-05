The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act, is a historic $2 trillion stimulus bill signed by President Donald Trump. It includes a $349 billion relief program for small businesses, available through the Small Business Administration’s existing 7(a) Paycheck Protection Program. Structured as forgivable loans, the program is designed to bridge employers through the shutdowns caused by COVID-19.
Below is a guide to the package to help determine if it applies to your situation and provide assistance in the application process.
Who qualifies for a 7(a) loan?
Small business, nonprofit or veteran’s organizations with 500 or fewer employees, subject to: (a) affiliation rules may apply to include employees of parents/subsidiaries/etc., and (b) SBA may set a higher number than 500, depending on applicable size standard for the industry. It includes sole-proprietors, independent contractors and other self-employed individuals. The borrower must have been operational as of February 15, 2020. Borrowers must make a good faith certification they have been impacted by COVID-19 and will use the funds to retain workers and maintain payroll and other debt obligations and sets out parameters for full-time equivalent employees.
Key loan terms
Maximum principal for any borrower is equal to lesser of $10 million, or 2.5 times average monthly payroll costs (measured by the 12 months preceding the date of the loan). It’s important to note the definition of “payroll costs” includes health care premiums and other benefits, but is capped at $100,000 for any given employee.
Interest rates will be 4% or less. The loans will be repaid in 10 years, but see “Loan forgiveness” below.
Loan forgiveness
Principal will be forgiven, equal to the amount spent by the borrower during an eight-week period after the origination date of the loan on payroll costs, interest payment on any mortgage incurred prior to Feb. 15, 2020, payment of rent on any lease in force prior to Feb. 15, 2020, and payment on any utility for which service began before Feb. 15, 2020.
The amount forgiven will be reduced proportionally by any reduction in employees retained compared to the prior year and reduced by the reduction in pay of any employee beyond 25% of their prior year compensation. Borrowers which rehire workers previously laid off will not be penalized for having a reduced payroll at the beginning of the period.
Borrowers will not be taxed for forgiveness of this debt. This is literally free money on a net basis.
How to apply
Loan applications are processed through banks. You should contact your regular banker to begin the process.
According to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, all FDIC insured financial institutions will be able to participate in the program. This expands the pool of lenders significantly beyond the current SBA-approved lenders.
Other types of available relief
• SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Emergency Grants: During the application process for EIDL Loans, SBA will provide an upfront grant of $10,000. These grants are subject to forgiveness provisions described above.
• Delay of payment of employer payroll taxes: Employers and self-employed individuals may defer payment of the 6.2% employer share of the Social Security tax. Instead, half will be due by December 31, 2021 and the other half by December 31, 2022.
Modifications for business taxes
Net operating losses for corporations are currently subject to a taxable income limitation, and they cannot be carried back to reduce income in a prior tax year. Under the CARES Act, a loss from 2018, 2019 or 2020 can be carried back five years. The provision also temporarily removes the taxable income limitation to allow an NOL to fully offset income. Companies may amend prior years’ returns in accordance with this provision.
Corporate AMT credits may be accelerated. For 2019 and 2020 tax years, a business may deduct interest expense up to 50% of taxable income (currently, the cap is 30%). There is accelerated depreciation for qualified improvement property (improvements to interior of non-residential business real property), and additional leniency for deduction of losses from pass-through entities.
Content provided by HW&Co., with offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Middleburg Heights and Mentor.