One woman was carjacked at the Swenson’s parking lot and a Heinen’s employee fended off an attempted carjacking, both in University Heights within eight days of each other in December.
Lt. Todd Kinley of the University Heights Police Department said crime tends to rise before the holidays and extend into January.
In the first incident Dec. 10, at the parking lot of Swenson’s at 14510 Cedar Road, a 40-year-old woman was inside a black, 2020 Range Rover rental.
“The suspect approached her while she was parked, brandished a pistol, ordered her out of her car and then drove off with the car,” Kinley said.
The car did not have OnStar and police were unable to track it, he said.
The suspect is described as a Black male, about 5-foot-6 inches to 6-feet tall, 160 pounds, possibly with long dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and a face mask covering the lower half of his face, Kinley said.
The victim left her cellphone in the car but she retained her key fob, which had a security feature so that once the car was turned off, it would not turn on.
At least one witness attempted to follow the stolen Range Rover and followed it eastbound on Cedar to Interstate 271 southbound.
“We were unable to develop any good video,” Kinley said.
The rental car was recovered Dec. 21 on Linwood Avenue in the Hough neighborhood of Cleveland.
If apprehended, the suspect would face charges including aggravated robbery, attempted kidnapping and grand theft auto, Kinley said.
Then on Dec. 18, a 55-year-old Heinen’s employee was heading to her 2011 Chevrolet Impala parked in the employees’ parking lot at the John Carroll University annex at 2200 S. Green Road. University Heights police received multiple calls just after 1 p.m. about the incident.
The employee had parked in the first row of cars in the lot adjacent to the Heinen’s parking lot.
“Right after she jumped in her car, the suspect, described as a young Black male, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 inches, wearing a black stocking cap and a black or blue hoodie, jumped into the front passenger seat, grabbed at her purse, and yelled, ‘Get out. Get out,’” Kinley said.
The person had a silver handgun, which Kinley said he did not point at her, but did brandish.
“She was able to maintain control of her purse as well as grab her car key and she fled the car running back towards Heinen’s screaming for help,” Kinley said.
The man fled on foot westbound toward the apartment buildings on Kerwin and Milton roads, Kinley said, and University Heights engaged in a search.
Heinen’s video did not show detailed enough footage to be useful, he said.
Beachwood Police Department aided in the search and the South Euclid canine unit also assisted.
The suspect was not apprehended. If he is, he will face charges including attempted aggravated robbery, attempted kidnapping and attempted grand theft auto, Kinley said.
”This time of year especially, people need to be very aware in surroundings,” said Kinley, adding shoplifting, burglaries, thefts from unlocked cars and thefts of unlocked cars are continuing to take place.
The practice of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic can make identification of suspects more difficult.
Kinley advised people not to fight assailants if they are approached and threatened.
“The items, cars or whatever, can be replaced,” he said. “But a life can’t.”