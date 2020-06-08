Tim Carlin has joined the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company as the Irving I. Stone Editorial this summer.
Carlin will be a junior at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in journalism and American studies. He is a news editor at The Miami Student, the school newspaper, and was previously an assistant news editor and a staff writer.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tim’s work will be done remotely,” Managing Editor Bob Jacob said. “While not exactly an ideal situation for an intern, we felt strongly that if it is possible for us to provide an opportunity for some internships this summer, we would make every effort to do so. Nevertheless, Tim will gain experience working in the editorial and digital departments as well as working on the company’s magazines.
“He will learn from staff professionals about interviewing, writing, editing, design, social media, photography and more for all platforms, including the Cleveland Jewish News and the Columbus Jewish News, magazines, websites and social media channels.
Carlin, a resident of South Euclid and graduate of Charles F. Brush High School in Lyndhurst, enjoys movies and reading.
He is the son of Cathy and Patrick Carlin.