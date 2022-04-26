Kay Carlson, president and CEO at the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes announced April 25 that she plans to retire in spring 2023. She has led the organization since 2008.
“Just as the Nature Center is a special place for so many in our region, it is and always will be for me as well,” Carlson said in a statement released to trustees and members. “From visiting and attending NCSL programs as a child, to serving on the board prior to becoming CEO, I will always carry fond memories of the organization with me. This was a difficult decision, but it is time for new perspectives and fresh energy to lead the organization through its next phase of growth.”
Carlson most recently provided visionary leadership through a successful capital campaign from 2017 to 2021, which included a transformative restoration of the nature center’s trails and habitats, according to a news release. The recent renovations and new features such as a nature play area, tree house and meditation terrace that will provide the community with greater access to nature and more opportunities for environmental education for years to come, the release stated.
Carlson’s accomplishment’s include successfully implementing the entrepreneurial operating system business model to guide, streamline and drive efficiency in the organization’s strategic and tactical planning processes; creating a reserve fund to protect the financial health of the organization; and launching the Applied Science for Kids (ASK!) program with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, which significantly expanded the organization’s environmental and science education programming and increased its reach to underserved youth in the region, according to the release. In 2019, Carlson was named a Notable Woman in Nonprofits by Crain’s Cleveland Business
“While we will miss Kay’s thoughtful leadership, vision, and energy, this will be an opportune time for the organization to make a change,” board chair Karen Kidwell said in the release. “Thanks to Kay’s dedication, the Nature Center is a strong and effective organization, as exemplified by the recent successful completion of a multi-year campaign to upgrade our outdoor classroom and restore our natural areas. She has led a transformation that enables us to be more effective than ever as environmental stewards and educators, deeply rooted and beloved in our community,”
Carlson will work with the board and staff to ensure seamless leadership and a smooth transition to the next president and CEO, the release stated.
The search for a new CEO will be headed by the board of trustees, led by Kidwell and chair elect Meg Hunter.
Any information related to the search will be posted at shakerlakes.org.