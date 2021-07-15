A week after the certification of language for a proposed Ohio constitutional amendment that would mandate minimum staffing levels at nursing homes, Montefiore and Menorah Park were sued in a wrongful death case in which staffing levels were named as an issue.
The estate of Malcolm Brown, through special administrator Nicholas Laudato, is seeking at least $100,000 in a four-count suit against Montefiore and Menorah Park filed July 6.
Brown’s estate, through lawyer Michael A. Hill, alleges Beachwood facilities Montefiore and Menorah Park broke Ohio laws, violated Brown’s nursing home rights, engaged in civil conspiracy, medical negligence and recklessness leading to Brown’s wrongful death.
The estate is seeking a trial by jury, punitive and exemplary damages, as well as attorneys’ fees, interest, costs and other relief.
Beth Silver, director of public relations and marketing for Menorah Park, which affiliated with Montefiore July 1, 2020, said Menorah Park had no comment on the litigation.
“We respect the processes that are underway related to this matter and will not be making any comments regarding ongoing litigation,” Silver wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in a July 13 email.
Carolyn’s Law, if it goes on the ballot in November 2022 and is subsequently approved by Ohio voters, would amend Ohio’s Constitution to mandate minimum staffing levels at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
Ohio law mandates nursing homes provide a minimum daily average of 2½ hours of care to residents. Carolyn’s Law would change that number to more than four hours.
State averages for direct care at nursing homes were 3.89 hours of direct care per day, according to the Ohio Department of Health as of 2019, the latest statistics available.
Peter Van Runkle, executive director of the Ohio Health Care Association, which represents 600 skilled nursing facilities and 1,100 long-term services and supports providers, said nursing homes are already struggling to maintain staffing and are raising wages to attract entry-level candidates.
“It’s not possible,” said Van Runkle, in reference to raising minimum staffing levels. “Providers can’t even staff at the levels they previously were staffing because of the (labor) shortage.”
Van Runkle said nursing homes can’t use the same sorts of cost-cutting measures other businesses do – such as cutting hours – because they are 24-hour operations.
Government reimbursement provides much of the funding for nursing homes, said Van Runkle, and government agencies set the levels of reimbursement.
“If we need a constitutional amendment for anything, it should be to require sufficient reimbursement to allow providers to staff,” he said.
Meanwhile, the lawsuit by Brown’s estate against Montefiore and Menorah Park, claimed understaffing was to blame.
“Defendants engaged in a systemic practice to understaff the facilities to maximize profits at the expense of its residents’ care,” Hill wrote in the 18-page complaint.
“The defendants’ systemic understaffing of the facility resulted in a ‘1-star’ ranking for health inspections on the Medicare.gov Nursing Home Compare website (‘much below average’) and 2-star overall ranking (‘below average’). This lack of sufficient staff directly resulted in Malcolm Brown not receiving basic and necessary services to prevent, among other things, neglect leading to injury, and temporary and/or permanent disability, ultimately resulting in death,” according to the complaint.
Hill noted the national nursing home average for registered nursing care was 41 minutes per patient per day.
“At The Montefiore Home, only 19 minutes of RN time is available – less than half the national average,” he wrote.
Brown was admitted to Montefiore as a resident in August 2019. He had worsening dementia and blood clots in his legs at the time, according to the complaint, but no skin breakdowns.
“The facility knew that Malcolm was at-risk of developing pressure-related injuries,” Hill wrote. “The injuries and disabilities suffered by Malcolm Brown were avoidable and preventable with the exercise of ordinary care by The Montefiore Home.”
Brown died Oct. 1, 2020, after developing State 4 pressure sores that did not heal.
The Ohio Ballot Board unanimously certified the language for a single-ballot question at its July 12 meeting for Carolyn’s Law.
Jesse J. Ruffin Jr.’s wife is the Carolyn named in Carolyn’s Law. It would establish a nursing facilities bill of rights. Carolyn Ruffin died May 5, 2018, after stays at several nursing homes over 3½ years. She was 62.
“I was with her every night and every day, and literally slept with her after she had her injury for 3½ years,” Jesse Ruffin told the CJN July 12. “That experience motivated me.”
If enacted, the constitutional amendment would also require the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Board of Nursing to establish regulations that set minimum staffing levels for nurses and certified nursing assistants at skilled-nursing and rehabilitation facilities.
Ruffin, a Maple Heights resident, said he does not wish to single out any facility. He said the problems he noticed were common among all of them.
Menorah Park’s Silver said Menorah Park is watching the process.
“We are closely following the findings of trade associations and advocacy groups as the process unfolds during the early phases of the proposed constitutional amendment, called Carolyn’s Law,” she wrote the CJN.
Ruffin said his plan is to have a minimum of 25 volunteers in each of the state’s 88 counties collect 600 signatures each to meet the requirement of getting 442,958 signatures by June 1, 2022. If Carolyn’s Law goes onto the ballot, a simple majority of voters will be needed to ratify the constitutional amendment.
“We want this deal to pass to eliminate these kind of problems,” Ruffin said. “We want to … plant a seed, And G-d knows that from this experience we had with COVID, where people couldn’t even get in to see their people, how desperate this is needed.”