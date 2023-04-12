Carrie Miller was named executive director of HFLA of Northeast Ohio, its board of directors announced April 10
Miller has served as acting executive director since October 2022 since Michal Marcus stepped down Oct. 7 after leading the organization since 2006.
HFLA provides interest-free loans to those who would not otherwise be able to access capital since 1904.
Miller has served the organization for several years as a board member from 2015 to 2020, then as assistant director starting in 2021.
She has been very active in building relationships in the Greater Cleveland area and Summit and Lorain counties to increase awareness, loan referrals, and lending in the seven-county footprint, according to a news release. As she has transitioned into an increased leadership role, she has helped to identify new lending opportunities and is working with staff and board members to improve upon the organization’s lending practices, the release said.
“Carrie brings leadership and vision to HFLA and our community,” Eric Kaston, HFLA board president, said in the release. “We look forward to continuing to work with her to deliver on our mission and increase economic equity and opportunity in Northeast Ohio,”
Before her time at HFLA, Miller worked at Ohio City Incorporated for four years, at Foundation Center Library and served as program director at The City Club of Cleveland. She started her career with City Year Cleveland, completing two years of service in Cleveland and then traveling to Louisiana to help launch sites there after Hurricane Katrina, according to the release. She received a master’s degree in nonprofit management at the Mandel Center at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
