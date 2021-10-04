Randy Carver, president of Carver Financial Services, Inc., in Mentor, was named to 2021 Barron’s list of the top 100 independent wealth advisors in the country. Carver has been included on this list every year since 2010.
“It is an incredible honor to be recognized among my peers as one of the top 100 independent wealth advisors in the country,” Caver said in a news release. “This award from Barron’s, one of our industry’s most prestigious, is really a result of continued extraordinary dedication and exceptional service of the entire team at Carver Financial Services, Inc.”
Barron’s produced the listing of top advisers after weighing factors such as client assets under management, philanthropic work, compliance record and the overall quality of their practices, according to the release. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisers rarely have audited performance reports, the release stated.
There are nearly 300,000 licensed financial advisers in the United States, so being named to the list is a notable recognition, Carver said in the release.