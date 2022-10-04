Carver Financial Services, Inc. in Mentor was recently recognized by Case Western University as a 2022 Weatherhead 100 fastest growing companies for the sixth year.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized as one of Northeast Ohio’s fastest growing companies,” Carver President Randy Carver said in a news release. “I’m extremely proud of every member of our team. It is only because of everyone’s dedication and exceptional service to our clients that has allowed us to continue to achieve such tremendous growth.”