Carver Financial Services’ 23rd annual Tim Groves Memorial Charity Golf Outing held on June 8 was its most successful event to date, according to a news release.
More than 100 golfers gathered to support the outing and assisted in raising nearly $11,000. The money raised was donated to the Rotary Club of Mentor’s COVID-19 Superhero Project to assist with providing personal protective equipment to local organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money was also donated to the Rotary Club of Mentor’s School District Sanitization Stations program to purchase and install sanitizing stations throughout the Mentor School District.
“Our annual golf tournament has become a rewarding tradition for all involved at Carver Financial as we promote more awareness for our local nonprofit organizations, such as Mentor Rotary, who continually make a positive impact in our community,” Randy Carver, president and founder of Carver Financial Services in Mentor said in the release. “We are grateful for the continued generosity and support of our sponsors and thank everyone who joined us in 2020 to help such a timely and worthy cause.”
Carver Financial has helped raise nearly $125,000 for the Rotary Club of Mentor.