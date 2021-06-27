Carver Financial Services’ 24th Annual Tim Groves Memorial Charity Golf Outing raised over $11,000. Held June 7 at Little Mountain Country Club in Concord Township. 148 golfers gathered to raise the money through sponsorships, auction, raffles and golf registrations. The golf outing was Carver Financials’ most successful in its 24 years, according to a news release.
“Our annual charity golf tournament has become a rewarding tradition for all involved at Carver Financial as we promote more awareness for our local nonprofit organizations, such as Mentor Rotary, who continually make a positive impact in our community,” said Carver Financial President and CEO Randy Carver in the news release. “We are grateful for the continued generosity and support of our sponsors and thank everyone who joined us in 2021 to help with such a worthy cause.”
The money raised from this year’s golf outing was donated to the Mentor Rotary to support the national Be the Match Bone Marrow Matching program. Carver is an active member in the Mentor Rotary Club.