Carver Financial Services’ client appreciation event Aug. 23 at the Lake County Captains’ stadium in Eastlake was a night of celebration and giving back.
This event was a joint event of appreciation and its 34th annual food drive with the Captains to stomp out childhood hunger, a news release stated. The event collected food for over 3,200 meals to be ddonated to End 68 Hours of Hunger Lake County, a local charity committed to fighting childhood hunger, the release stated.
“Our annual client appreciation event is not just a celebration, but a platform for our clients to help others throughout the community,” said Randy Carver, financial adviser and president of Carver Financial Services in Mentor, in the release.
It is estimated that the event over the years has put more than 100,000 meals on the table for needy families in Lake County, the release stated.
End 68 Hours of Hunger Lake County is committed to curbing the 68 hours of hunger some school children face from Friday’s school lunch to Monday’s breakfast.
“Our annual food drive is our way of serving children, their families who experience economic uncertainties and rising food insecurity,” Carver said in the release.