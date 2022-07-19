Carver Financial Services of Mentor was recognized as a Class of 2022 finalist in the second annual LUMINARIES awards by ThinkAdvisor, the online resource center and publisher of Investment Advisor magazine.
Previously chosen for the inaugural LUMINARIES Class of 2021, Carver was again selected as a finalist in thought leadership and education’ category, which is open to firms “making outstanding efforts to better understand and train new and existing industry participants,” according to as news release.
The finalists were chosen from hundreds of nominees and announced in mid-June and among the other finalists for the ‘Thought Leadership & Education’ award this year are Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, and Bank of America, the release stated.
“We are honored to be recognized for thought leadership,” Carver President and founder Randy Carver said in the release. “We believe that this is key to helping our clients and community. Today there is a huge volume of information available from multiple sources; however, much of it is incomplete or just wrong. We take our role as educators seriously and are committed to helping our clients and community cut through the noise.”
Educational resources provided by Carver include live events, monthly client memos, Carver’s blog and video content distributed through YouTube and the firm’s Roku TV channel, the release stated.
The winners will be announced at a dinner in November in New York City.